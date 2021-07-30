Over GH¢24 million worth of property destroyed by fire in first six months of 2021 – GNFS

The incidents of fire outbreaks in the country have increased over time

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has revealed that over GH¢24 million worth of property were destroyed by fire in the first six months of the year between January to June.

The Service said that the destructions were as a result of over 3,000 fire incidents recorded for the period. Already, the country has recorded a total of 3,301 fire outbreaks with more than half of the figures culminating from domestic incidents.



Deputy Chief Fire Officer Edward Ashong of the GNFS in the eastern region addressing journalists at a workshop revealed that the Ashanti region topped the list with the most recorded fire outbreaks for the period.



“From just January 2021 to June 2021, the total number of fires recorded within the period is 3,301 nationwide, and the cost of damage is GH¢24,168,813.”

“Domestic fires took the lead and that was 1,869 followed by commercial fires. The Ashanti Region recorded most of the fires, and they recorded 613, and it was followed by the Greater Accra Region with 428,” Fire Officer Ashong disclosed.



Meanwhile, the National Insurance Commission has said the establishment of an ongoing 3-storey forensic laboratory for the Ghana National Fire Service will assist his outfit to price fire risk.



According to the Deputy Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission, Michael Kofi Andoh, the lab when completed will contribute towards the use scientific methods by the GNFS to determine the origin and clear cause of fire incidents for public safety.