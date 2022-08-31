Over GH¢240m collected by 11 health institutions missing - Auditor-General discovers

The A-G also found that some 63 health institutions failed to justify payments of over of a GH¢1.5m

Contrary to Regulation 46 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L. I. 2378) the Auditor General has discovered that some 11 health institutions failed to account for a total of GH¢240,895.48 in revenues for the year 2021 under review.

The institutions as listed by the Auditor General’s Office in its 2021 Audit Report include Pantang Hospital, Pantang Nurses Training School, Accra Public Health Nurses School, Anyaman Health Center and the Upper West Regional Health Directorate.



The rest are Dadieso Government Hospital, Daboase Health Directorate, Wassa Government Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Buipe Polyclinic and Nyakrom Health Center.



The Auditor General thus charged the heads of the cited institutions to “immediately recover the amounts from the revenue collectors, failing which the moneys should be recovered from the Heads.”



In the same report, the Auditor General found that some 63 health institutions failed to provide adequate or relevant documents for payments in excess of a GH¢1.5 million.



“Due to the non-existence of relevant supporting documents, we recommended that the Heads of the Institutions involved, and their Accountants should refund the amount of GH¢1,580,819.78 to chest,” the A-G stated in its recommendation on the matter.



