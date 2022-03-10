1
Over GH₵9 million, US$2 million collected for Apiate Support Fund

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

GHC9.3 million has so far been collected into the Apiate Support Fund. With $2 million deposited into the dollar account. So far GHC1 million has been disbursed to support the victims.

Chairperson of the Apiate Support Fund, Dr. Joyce Aryee, said the donations received will be invested awaiting the final works of the Reconstruction Committee for disbursement to be made for the actual reconstruction to begin.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Dr Joyce Aryee said the Committee will be as transparent as possible to bring the Appiatse Community back to life.

"Institutions like GHACEM donated GHC85 million cedis worth of cement for the reconstruction”.

Other Institutions according to Madam Joyce Aryee have donated in kind towards the fund.

She called on Corporate Ghana to also donate to support victims of the Apiate Community.

Meanwhile, Stanbic Bank on March 9, 2022 donated GHC 200,000 to the Apiate Fund.

GHC100,000 is to support the Apiate Fund and the remaining GHC100,000 to be dedicated to STEM education for girls in Appiatse.

