Over all, number 10 is winning by a large margin – Ursula Owusu reacts to Dr. Bawumia’s lead

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a photo with Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the communications minister, has stated that vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Super Delegates Conference with a wide margin at the end of the elections.

According to her, Dr. Bawumia has garnered an overwhelming number of votes compared to his competitors who are trailing him.



Her comment comes after Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took a commanding lead with 66.29% lead followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 14% and Alan Kyerematen came third with 10.82%.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews on August 26, 2023, the communications minister expressed her satisfaction with the results as it favors vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“We can’t just look at Greater Accra, we have to put it all together and then come up with the outcome of the election. I would have expected a lot more from Doc [Dr. Bawumia] in the Greater Accra region but we are satisfied that as we have predicted, he has come up top.

“We never underestimate any election, I don't go into any election thinking I have already won with or without the outcome of the results. we will have a lot of work to do and we are going to do it,”



Ursula Owusu further stated that she is optimistic Dr. Bawumia will win the super delegates conference election with an overwhelming number of votes.



“We are monitoring what is happening elsewhere. But we are satisfied that, overall, number 10 is winning by a large margin and sending a strong signal to the party and the world that he [Dr. Bawumia] is the people’s choice,” she added.



Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway was delighted with the votes Dr. Bawumia garnered in the elections and indicated that they will work diligently to secure victory in the main party congress in November 2023.

“I am very happy and I would like to say that my candidate [Dr. Bawumia] won and it looks like he has won in almost all the other regions. What lies ahead is to work hard toward November 4, the general votes I was expecting more, especially in this [YMCE] polling station we will win but we want a wide margin,” she said.



BS/MA