Over hundred Nigerian drone flight operators to undergo training in Ghana

The trainees are currently undergoing training at Zipline Training Academy in Ghana

Over 100 drone flight operators are undergoing training in Ghana ahead of the full operations of drone facilities in two states in Nigeria, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

The trainees who are currently undergoing training at Zipline Training Academy in Ghana which is the center for such activities for the African Sub-region are drawn from Cross River and Kaduna States of the oil-rich country.



According to officials of Zipline who confirmed this to MyNewsGh.com, they are expected to acquire the requisite knowledge in flight operations ahead of the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the implementing company and the two states in September this year.



In preparation for an expansion of this initiative, Mr. Daniel Marfo, the Senior Vice President of Zipline revealed that national-scale drone delivery of medical services to health facilities to rural communities in Kaduna State will start by September 2021.



He said that Zipline was also in talks with other states in Nigeria and some Africa countries for an effective drone delivery system of medical equipment to health facilities to rural communities.



According to him, Zipline which was duly registered with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and Ministry of Health maintained a high degree of safety culture.

“The new solution is to increase access and reduce medical waste, key stock of blood products, vaccines, and life-saving medications.



“All these will be stored at Zipline’s distribution centers for just-in-time delivery.



“Health workers will place orders by text message or call, and promptly receive their deliveries in 30 minutes on average.



“The drones both take off from and land at Zipline’s distribution centers, requiring no additional infrastructure or manpower at the clinics they serve.



“The drones fly autonomously and can carry 1.8kg of cargo, cruising at 110km an hour, and have a round trip range of 160km, even in high-speed winds and rain,’’ he said.