Over population of Accra putting pressure on resources - GSS

Ghana Statistical Service released the provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census

Head of Production Unit at the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Godwin Gyebi has asserted that there is pressure on the resources in the Greater Accra region due to over population.

He said this based on provisional results given by the GSS after the 2021 Population and Housing Census.



On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the GSS released provisional results of the just ended population and housing census.



According to the government statistician, Prof. Samuel Annim, Ghana’s population had increased from 24.7 million recorded in 2010 to 30.8 million.



The new figure represents an increase of 6.1 million in a spate of ten years.



The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions per the provisional results are the two most populous regions with each having a population of 5.4 million.

According to the provisional results, Accra had 5,446,237, Ashanti 5,432,485, Eastern, 2,917,039, Central, 2,859,821, Northern, 2,310,943, Western, 2,057,225, Volta, 1,649,523, Upper East, 1,301,221, Bono, 1,208,965 and Bono East, 1,203,306.



The Upper West Region also recorded 904,695, Western North, 880,855, Oti, 747,227, North East, 658,903, Savannah, 649,627 and then the Ahafo region which recorded 564,536.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Godwin Gyebi recommended that resources are expanded in the Greater Accra Region and the Ashanti Region due to their densed population.



“Accra is densely populated and it puts pressure on the resources in Accra. There are a lot of people in Accra and in Kumasi and so resources must go there because if you do not send them there, there will be problems,” he said.



Mr Godwin Gyebi pointed good roads, schools, markets, electricity, water as some of the resources that must be expanded in these regions.

For the places that are not highly populated, he said government should also extend resources there so that everyone will have their share



Meanwhile, he said since 1960 the census commenced, women have always been more than men.



Mr Godwin Gyebi said it is better for women to be more than men, saying that it will sustain the population as the women will give birth more.