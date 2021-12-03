Overall Best Farmer in Accra Metropolis honoured with polytank, fertilizers, insecticides, seeds

Husband of Mrs Naa Adjeley Mensah receiving the prizes from the AMA CEO

Mrs Naa Adjeley Mensah has been crowned as the overall best farmer in the Accra Metropolis for 2021.

For her prize, Mrs Naa Adjeley Mensah received a Rambo 500 Polytank, Knapsack, Seeds, insecticides, cutlasses, fertilizers and a bicycle upon request after a series of engagements.



The best farmer who is a backyard farmer at Korle-Bu was honoured at the Farmers and Fishers' Day celebration held at the St. Theresa's School on Friday on the theme: "Planting for Food and Jobs-Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.



Her husband Mr Mensah who received the prizes on her behalf thanked the Assembly for its continuous support and all persons who had contributed to the success story.



Other winners include Bernard Akakpo Dzakpasu, Best Agro Processor, Ibrahim Seidu, Best Crop Farmer, Morrow Isaiah, Best Innovative Farmer, Joseph Nkansah, Best Backyard Farmer, Martha Lamptey, Best Fish Processor, Daniel Botei Sango, Best Hook and Line Fisherman, Emmanuel Lartey, Best Ali Poli Watsa (APW) Fisherman.



Madam Mary Kaa Okine was adjudged the Best Livestock Farmer, while the Best Agricultural Extension Agent, went to Harriet Tsotsoo Quartey.

The Kaneshie Cluster of Schools also won the Best Institution for the year with the Kantamanto Orange Sellers Association winning Best Organized Group in the metropolis.



They received items including, Deep Freezers, Mesh for fencing, Rambo 500 and 350 Polytanks, Knapsacks, Seeds, insecticides, cutlasses, fertilizers, a laptop, water pump, corn mill motor among others.



The awards ceremony was instituted to reward the nation's hard-working and gallant farmers and fishers for their commendable and meritorious contribution to the nation's food security.



Speaking at the event Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Hon Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey on behalf of President Nana Akufo Addo congratulated all award winners and noted that as part of efforts to make the theme of this year's celebration a reality, the AMA would "promote institutionalised monitoring and evaluation as a learning process to provide effective and efficient planting objectives to facilitate and transform the food system in the city and country."



She noted that in the quest to improve and promote food systems in Ghana, the government had distributed over 200 Yamaha Outboard Motors, for fishers in the Accra Metropolis at very subsidized cost adding that the support brought about an increase in the production and distribution of quality food services and job creation.

She hinted that Agricultural Extension workers from the AMA had been engaging farmers, fishermen and stakeholders within the metropolis, on unconventional farming and fishing practices such as backyard and home gardening to boost their means of livelihood and provide capacity building.



She assured that the Assembly would continue to utilize these platforms to inspire farmers and fishermen to keep up with best practices to secure long-term food security and prosperity for all.



The Director of Agriculture at the AMA in a welcome address said consolidating food systems would require the supply of inputs, production of crops, livestock, fish, land other agricultural commodities; transportation, processing, wholesaling, retailing preparation of food, consumption, and disposal.



He stressed the need to remove restrictions to food production and create an enabling environment to boost production.



Present at the ceremony were Hon Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, Hon Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye and Dakoa Newman, Members of Parliaments for Ablekuma South, Odododiodoo and Okai Koi South Constituencies respectively as well as representatives of the Ga Traditional Council, among others.