Overlord of Mamprugu vows to help bring peace to Bawku and its environs

OverLord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga ll

Source: Dokurugu Alhass

The OverLord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga ll has restated his assurance to find a lasting peace to the long-winded Bawku Chieftaincy dispute which has eliminated many lives following the disturbances in the area.

Following recurring confusion that has whirled the area for four decades, the OverLord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area who is worried about the uproars in Bawku wants a civil approach in dealing with the matter to dissuade further loss of lives and properties.



“A civil approach would help avert further needless loss of lives and destruction of properties with consequent disastrous effects,” the Overlord suggested



He also denoted that issues of such nature should be settled through time-tested institutions while denying any Supreme Court ruling on the matter as was contained in a claim made by the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a meeting.



“Since my meeting with you at the Jubilee House where you told me about a Supreme Court ruling that brought finality to the Bawku Chieftaincy matter, I have been reliably informed by my lawyers that, with the greatest of respect, there was no ruling to that effect”, he said this in a letter to the President of the Republic.



In this regard, the OverLord reiterated that a civil approach to matters about the confusion in the area will mark the beginning of a complete peace process to restore Bawku to its lost glory.

“Your Excellency, It is my fervent hope that that move will mark the beginning of the return of peace to the restive Bawku town and its environs. I wish to assure you of my commitment to reaching out to the factions in the conflict to lay down their weapons and embrace peace,” he said.



A letter cited by this reporter but confirmed by the Chief Palace has assured that the OverLord will help to restore peace in the area.



The protracted conflict issue in Bawku has lingered for about 41 years without any solution to bring the Mamprusi and the Kusaasi together to smoke a peace pipe.



