Overspeeding, overtaking serve no purpose but waste human lives - GPRTU Chair

An accident scene

The chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union Kaneshie-Takoradi branch, Kwasi Ansah, has stated that avoiding road accidents requires patience, discipline, and humility.

The driver, who has 37 years of driving experience and has never been in an accident, believes that drivers must be disciplined, humble, and always focused when behind the wheel.



Overspeeding and overtaking, he claims, serve no purpose other than wasting human lives.



He also encouraged drivers always to improve their capabilities because there is always a trend in driving that drivers must recognize.



He revealed that some of the drivers do not recognize this fact and do not participate in capacity-building programs, so it has become mandatory for them to do so at the branch.

He was speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem about ways to reduce road accidents in the country.



He claimed that the capacity-building exercise aids in identifying challenges that drivers face and the best way to avoid them.



“As a driver, you should be aware that you are not far from death; therefore, you must be disciplined, focused, humble, and follow all traffic road regulations. Any minor error will endanger the lives of passengers, including your own. There is no need for overtaking or excessive speed,” he noted.