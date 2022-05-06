Overwhelming outrage of Ghanaians forces Akufo-Addo to fly commercial - Okudzeto Ablakwa

Okudzeto Ablakwa has made another revelation about Akufo-Addo's travels

Akufo-Addo in the US on official business

Taxpayer has been saved GHc3.3million from Akufo-Addo's recent trip, Okudzeto



Akufo-Addo did not do a 'Meet Me There' on recent trip, Okudzeto Ablakwa



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has claimed that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, seems to be succumbing to pressure from the Ghanaian people, over his profligate traveling expenses.



In a new post by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP on the series of foreign travels of the president, he expressed happiness over the fact that President Akufo-Addo decided to go with a commercial flight for his recent trip to the United States of America.



Giving credit to what he described as the “overwhelming outrage of the Ghanaian people,” he said the taxpayer has been spared millions in expenses from the trip.



“I can confirm that President Akufo-Addo appears to have listened to good counsel from an overwhelming number of outraged Ghanaians and so flew commercial aboard United Airlines on his current trip to the United States.

“At generous conservative estimates, the Ghanaian taxpayer has been spared some US$442,000.00 which translates to savings of 3.3million Ghana Cedis,” he wrote on his social media handles.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also indicated his joy at the revelation that on this trip, the president did not go via a commercial plane and then joined another private jet to his final destination like he allegedly did in previous instances.



“Further tracking and our usually unimpeachable surveillance also reveals that he hasn’t done a “meet me there” on this particular travel as he has completely avoided his favourite ultra-luxury toys which he seems addicted to in recent years.



“Considering the President’s profligate and obstinate track record, we should probably consider his latest conduct as a Damascus experience, especially as he was on his way to speak at the Museum of the Bible, where he declared himself a Christian in politics,” he added.



