Oware, Oquaye, Commey, Wontumi grace John Boadu’s campaign launch

Prof Mike Oquaye and Fred Oware

Some stalwarts of the governing New Patriotic Party graced the campaign launch of the party’s General Secretary John Boadu.

They include the former CEO of the Bui Power Authority, Mr Fred Oware, who is also spearheading Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s flag bearer campaign.



Other stalwarts seen at the launch include Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Oquaye, Deputy Chief of Staff Adumuah Bossman and the Director of Operations at the Office of the President Lord Commey.



The others include Mr Kofi Apkalu, the 2020 flag bearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Oboshie Sai-Coffie, Media Advisor to the President; Freddie Blay, outgoing National Chairman of the party, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the recently-retained Ashanti Regional Chairman; Mr Divine Otoo Agorhom, the recently-retained Greater Accra Regional Chairman; Mr Samba, the Northern Regional Chairman and Kate Gyamfuah, National Women's Organiser.

The others are Nana Akomea, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of State Transport Company Limited; Dr Oko Boye, CEO of National Health Insurance Authority; Joe Ghartey, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado Constituency in the Western Region and flag bearer aspirant; MP for Amasaman Constituency, Afrifa Mensah; Vincent Essifuah, MP for Tafo; Dominic Aduah, CEO of GNPC Foundation; Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi; and Deputy Majority Chief Habib Iddrissu among others.



At the launch, Mr John Boadu announced that Prof Mike Oquaye has been appointed as the Governing Council Chairman for the party’s ideological school.



He added that the infrastructure for the school is ready.