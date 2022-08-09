Own a blog on GhanaWeb, reach a wider audience and make money

0
GhanaWeb has introduced Ghana’s first digital media sharing platform called the GhanaWeb Reporter to allow citizen journalists and content creators to own niche blogs and share content ranging from news, pictures, videos, audio and social media content to millions of Ghanaians.

The niche blogs are reserved for bloggers, journalists, influencers, celebrities, charities or NGOs. They are monetized and under specific topics including education, region, city, diaspora, VIP, health, lifestyle, sports, tech, advocacy, events, tourism, advertising among others.

The users get access to a content performance dashboard that shows them content engagement and their earnings from the advertising revenue their blogs generate. Only Professional Reporter account holders enjoy this service.

How to own a blog on GhanaWeb

To get a blog, you have to have a GhanaWeb Reporter account in your name; a fully-filled profile page with a photo of yourself; at least a post on your GhanaWeb Reporter page; some engagement on your GhanaWeb Reporter page and abide by all GhanaWeb Reporter Terms of Use.

How to be a GhanaWeb Reporter

Get started by downloading the GhanaWeb App on your smartphone, register to be a Reporter, and then apply for a blog.

Download the GhanaWeb App on your Android phone: CLICK TO DOWNLOAD

Download the GhanaWeb App on your iPhone: CLICK TO DOWNLOAD

Apply for a Professional Reporter Account here: CLICK TO FILL OUT THE FORM

Read more about the GhanaWeb Reporter here: CLICK TO READ MORE

Please send any further questions and concerns about the GhanaWeb Reporter to reporter@ghanaweb.com.

