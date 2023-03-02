Own breaking the 8 agenda – Krobea Asante to Kings Uni College TESCON branch

Krobea Asante addressing the TESCON members

A Deputy National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) George Krobea Asante has urged members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy(TESCON) Kings University College branch, to work hard to ensure the party retains power beyond the 2024 election.

According to him, the NPP’s continuous stay in government offers them better hope for a brighter future.



Addressing Guest Speaker during the swearing-in ceremony of TESCON at Kings College University in Accra on Saturday, George Krobea Asante “encouraged the new leadership of TESCON and their members to take an active interest in promoting and defending the enviable achievements of the NPP’s government-led by Nana Addo on all platforms.”

Mr. Krobea Asante who is a product of TESCON thanked and commended the organizers and the leadership of TESCON, KUC for the invite.