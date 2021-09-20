Owusu Bempah lists NPP stalwarts who showed solidarity during his arrest

Pastor Isaac Owusu Bempah

• Owusu Bempah has disclosed NPP stalwarts who supported him during his recent detention in police custody

• He spoke for the first time during a church service over the weekend



• He said John Boadu and Kennedy Agyapong were among those that showed support whiles he was in hospital



Pastor Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has spoken for the first time after his detention and hospitalization over the past week.



Bempah, who is expected to appear before an Accra Circuit Court today, spoke largely about his experiences under detention thanking well-wishers and sympathizers.



Addressing a full house of his congregants during church service over the weekend, he reserved praise for about a half-dozen members of the ruling New Patriotic Party for their support.



“I need to thank John Boadu (NPP General Secretary), he was called in the night, even though he was asleep at the time, he woke up and visited me that evening. People showed me lots of love,” he told his congregation.

“Do you know that when Sammy Awuku descended from the plane, he came straight to me at the hospital before going home?” he disclosed.



Other members he mentioned were Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament, who according to Bempah called several times to check on him despite being out of the country at the time.



Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah, Techiman South MP; Ernest Owusu Bempah of Ghana Gas and Hopeson Adorye, a failed NPP parliamentary aspirant, were other members that he thanked.



“Kennedy Agyapong is abroad, but due to restlessness he kept calling, clap for Hon Kennedy Agyapong,” he added.



According to him, the sitting and former presidents also sent separate delegations to visit him in the hospital. He promised to hold a special Thank You service when the episode is over.



Owusu Bempah was arrested two weeks ago over an incident in which he allegedly threatened a former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa.

Viral videos showed Owusu Bempah in a car with some aides bearing guns in front of the residence of Agradaa. Bempah along with three junior pastors are facing among others, charges relating to threat to harm and threat of death.



He was refused bail by a Circuit Court last Monday before his lawyers proceeded to the High Court where he was granted a 200,000 Ghana cedi bail.



The accused persons return to the court on Monday, September 20 for hearing on the substantive case.



“We just didn’t go there, they hauled us there and said they are going to prosecute. The Attorney General is the one going to prosecute, so if he enters a nolle prosequi, the case has ended,” Owusu Bempah’s lawyer, Gary Nimako said last week.