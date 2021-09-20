Owusu Bempah's case adjourned to October 5

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Isaac Owusu Bempah

• Reverend Owusu Bempah and 4 others appeared before court today

• Chief Inspector Terkpetey prayed the court for one-week adjournment to enable prosecution amend the charges and the facts of the case



• They'll reappear on Tuesday, October 5



The court case involving the founder of Glorious Word Chapel, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, and his junior pastors has been adjourned to October 5, 2021.



This comes after they appeared before the High Court on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, during the court sitting informed the court of the prosecutor’s intentions to amend their charges.



Owusu Bempah’s lawyer, Gary Nimako, had earlier prayed the court to adjourn their case to October 25.



The High court in Accra last week granted Owusu Bempah, and four others bail to the tune of GH¢200,000 with two sureties each after they were remanded to police custody on their first appearance in court.



They were charged with offensive conduct and breach of peace, threat of death, and assault of public officers.