Owusu Bempah wins 2021 Best Corporate Communication Manager Award

Owusu Bempah receiving the award

Corporate Communication Specialist and Head of Corporate Communications for Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), Mr. Ernest Owusu-Bempah, believes ‘hard work’ pays if one endeavor to deliver or does something extra ordinary when necessary.

Mr. Ernest Owusu-Bempah who is also the Convener for a pressure group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for #Fixing the Country Movement, is known of his articulations and vocal on Political, Social and National issues that needs public discourse.



Due to his Communication outputs and footprints, he has been awarded “Best Corporate Communication Man of the year 2021’, by Corporate Ghana Awards’ organizers, in Accra.

The ‘Ghana Corporate Awards’ is a prestigious awards programme that recognizes and rewards individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their sector while recognizing the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.



Mr. Ernest Owusu-Bempah speaking with the media after receiving the Award, says, achievements and the successes of corporate entities and individuals depend on efforts, innovation and excellence stalwarts for their contribution based on their dedications.