Owusu-Bio storms Sefwi Wiaso to fight illegal miners

Omanehene to personally accompany Deputy Minister on his field trip to the forest reserves

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, has paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Nana Katakyie Kwesi Bumagama II on the sidelines of his field trip to Sefwi Wiawso of the Western North Region on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Addressing the Omanhene and his Chiefs, the Deputy Minister disclosed that his visit follows claims of some illegal mining activities ongoing in forest reserves in the region which has caused him to lead a team from the Forestry Commission to confirm the claims.



He added that regardless of his position as the Deputy Minister in charge of Forestry, he cannot go ahead with his operations in the area without the permission and blessings of the Omanhene and hence his visit to the Palace.



The Deputy Minister reiterated and assured the Chief that, the Ministry's mandate to curb illegal activities in the country continues unabated and, therefore, he should count on the outfits support on this fight.



Nana Katakyie Kwesi Bumagama II said he has been trying to get in touch with the Minister on these claims and, therefore, was happy about the Deputy Minister's visit.

The Omanhene further confirmed that there is indeed illegal mining taking place in the area saying that" there are even some illegal miners who come in armed to the teeth and pose a threat to the lives of the people in the communities".



Nana Bumagama said considering the gravity of the issue, he would personally accompany the Deputy Minister on his field trip to the forest reserves in question.



Also with the Deputy Minister on this trip is the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John Allotey, and other Board members of the Forestry Commission.