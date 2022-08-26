Oyerepa FM closure: Sue Kumasi Traditional Council – Lawyer to Radio station

Oyerepa FM logo

A Constitutional Lawyer, Kwame Adofo, is asking Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM to institute legal action against the Kumasi Traditional Council after the latter ordered closure of the radio station.

The Traditional authority has directed the management of the radio station to temporarily halt operations effective Friday, August 26, 2022.



The traditional council is also demanding an unqualified apology from the management of the station over comments made by the founder of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike, on its platform.



Odike got on the wrong side of the Kumasi Traditional Council after he accused some chiefs of being involved in illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region, a comment the chiefs described as distasteful and disrespectful.



The Council is asking the management of the media house to use proper traditionally laid-down procedures in rendering the apology.

The Kumasi Traditional Council, led by the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI said “we are demanding that the media house will render an unqualified apology to us. We want them to use the appropriate channel in doing so. Also, the media house should temporarily halt its operations until the pending issues are resolved.”



But commenting on the issue in an interview on Kasapa 102.5FM, Friday, Lawyer Kwame Addo said the Traditional Council is not clothed with the legal right to order the closure of any media house deemed to have offended the Council.



He stressed that the power to shut down a radio station rests only with the court.



“What the chiefs have done is unconstitutional. No chief has the power to shut down a radio station no matter what wrong the media organization might have done to the chief. We give reverence to our traditional authorities but there cannot be any instance where traditional laws supersede the Constitution of the country. I urge Oyerepa FM to go to court to restore their freedom to operate.”