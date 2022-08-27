Oyerepa FM ‘closure order unconstitutional’ - Lawyer

Oyerepa FM operates from Kumasi

The decision by any traditional council to banish a member or citizen under its jurisdiction is not in line with the law, a Constitutional lawyer has cautioned.

Lawyer Kwame Addo, speaking on Kasapa 102.5FM on August 26, also emphasized that the e Traditional Councils are not clothed with powers to order the closure of any media house deemed to have offended the Council.



According to him, the power to shut down radio stations rested with the courts. He was reacting to the reported order by the Kumasi Traditional Council for a local radio station, Oyerepa FM to cease operations over controversial comments made against traditional leaders by a panellist.



“What the chiefs have done is unconstitutional. No chief has the power to shut down a radio station no matter what wrong the media organization might have done to the chief.



"We give reverence to our traditional authorities but there cannot be any instance where traditional laws supersede the Constitution of the country. I urge Oyerepa FM to go to court to restore their freedom to operate,” he submitted.



Background



Politician and businessman, Akwasi Adai, alias Odike, whiles speaking on Oyerepa FM weeks back accused the chiefs and traditional leaders in the region of being accomplices to illegal mining, which was destroying water bodies and forest resources.

He called on the youth to rise up and threatened to organise a massive street protest against the chiefs.



Following the comments, the chiefs from the Kumasi Traditional Council also performed a ritual where they slaughtered a ram and declared Odike persona non grata at Manhyia.



Few days after the rituals, the Regional Office of the party was attacked by unknown gunmen who fired into the office and smashed vehicles belonging to Odike, which were parked at the place.



Odike after the attack alleged that those involved in the attack were from the Manhyia Palace but has vowed not to apologise for the comments he made on the radio programme. No arrest has been made yet although the police are investigating the matter.



Oyerepa FM where he made the said comments were summoned to appear before the council and asked to close their station until issues around the controversy are settled. They complied with the request on Friday, August 26, a day after they appeared before the Council.



