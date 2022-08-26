Oyerepa FM goes off air in compliance with Manhyia’s order

The Manhyia Palace has admonished Oyerepa to show remorse for Odike's comments

Oyerepa FM, a radio station operating in the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi, has gone off air.

This, according to GhanaWeb’s understanding, is in line with an order by the Manhyia Palace - the seat of Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Management of Oyerepa FM Thursday, August 25, 2022, visited Manhyia Palace to apologise over some remarks made on their radio station by the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai alias Odike.



Bantamahene, Baffuor Amankwatia VI, the acting President of the Kumasi Traditional Council, admonished the management of the radio station to cease operations as a sign of remorse.



“You gave Odike the platform to say all that he said without caution. If you want us to accept your apology and show remorse, then announce to your listeners that you’ve erred and apologise,” Baffuor Amankwatia VI.



According to reports, Oyerapa FM, as of the morning of Friday, August 26, 2022, is no longer on air.

This comes from assurances given by the General Manager of Oyerepa FM, Samtimer Otuo Acheampong, that the station will do everything to compensate for offending Manhyia.



Odike recently incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council for allegedly accusing some chiefs in the Ashanti Region of being embroiled in illegal mining (galamsey) activities.



The Kumasi Traditional Council last week performed rituals to banish Odike on the back of the comment.



According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman turned politician made inciteful statements that the Council deemed to be distasteful, unsubstantiated and meant to dent the image of Manhyia.





The chiefs slaughtered a ram as part of the rituals to banish him.



Odike is said to have been summoned by the Manhyia Palace and is expected to appear before the chiefs on Monday, August 29, 2022.



Meanwhile, Odike has stated that he will only apologise to Manhyia if the Council reverses his banishment.



According to him, the chiefs denied him natural justice by refusing to hear his side of the matter before going ahead to banish him.



