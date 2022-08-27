Oyerepa FM’s license valid, we only asked them to close temporarily – Samanhene

Oyerepa FM operates from Kumasi

The chief in charge of the Manhyia Palace in the absence of Otumfuo, has explained that the August25, 2022 meeting with representatives of Oyerepa FM ended with an advice to close the station not necessarily an order, as widely reported.

Samanhene, Nana Osei Kweku, in an August 26, 2022 interview on Accra-based Happy FM explained that the group of chiefs led by the Bantamahene asked the owners of the station to halt operations pending the resolution of an impasse.



The impasse is centered on the use of Oyerepa FM by politician and businessman, Akwasi Adai, alias Odike, to accuse some chiefs of complicity in illegal small-scale mining with a threat to organize a protest against them.



Asked if the Council was aware that they could not order a closure of the station, the Samanhene responded: “We didn’t ask them to cease operations, we asked them to break temporarily, we asked that they get a big intermediary and for them to seek forgiveness in order for the issue to be resolved.



“Their license remains valid, after all Ashanti Region is not Ghana, their license remains valid and they can operate elsewhere,” he explained.



Asked about using a legal route to seek redress, he explained further: “It is not a court matter for us, we have our own legal system with which we ‘prosecute’ and dispense off cases.

“We are not interested in going to court. The only advice I will give is, even though you have faulted the Palace, you have to come through other processes, seek forgiveness and we all can move on.







Background



Politician and businessman, Akwasi Adai, alias Odike, whiles speaking on Oyerepa FM weeks back accused the chiefs and traditional leaders in the region of being accomplices to illegal mining, which was destroying water bodies and forest resources.



He called on the youth to rise up and threatened to organise a massive street protest against the chiefs.

Following the comments, the chiefs from the Kumasi Traditional Council also performed a ritual where they slaughtered a ram and declared Odike persona non grata at Manhyia.



Few days after the rituals, the Regional Office of the party was attacked by unknown gunmen who fired into the office and smashed vehicles belonging to Odike, which were parked at the place.



Odike after the attack alleged that those involved in the attack were from the Manhyia Palace but has vowed not to apologise for the comments he made on the radio programme. No arrest has been made yet although the police are investigating the matter.



Oyerepa FM where he made the said comments were summoned to appear before the council and asked to close their station until issues around the controversy are settled. They complied with the request on Friday, August 26, a day after they appeared before the Council.