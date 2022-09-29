Oyibi Divisional Council makes a U-turn after declaring September 30 a holiday

The Oyibi Divisional Council declared September 30 public holiday

The Oyibi Divisional Council, in a release dated September 27, 2022, declared Friday, September 30, 2022, a public holiday in the Oyibi community.

According to the council, the holiday was to commemorate the Oyibi Yam Festival (Oyibi Yele Yeli), which is a significant day in the history of the people of Oyibi.



"On behalf of Nii Boye Okanshan VI – Oyibi Mantse – and the entire principal elders of the Oyibi Divisional Council, I send my seasonal greetings to the entire citizens living on any part of Oyibi Land.



"The general Oyibi community is hereby informed that on Friday, September 30, which marks a significant day in the history of Oyibi Land "Oyibi Yele Yeli" (Oyibi Yam Festival) is a holiday and should be observed as such throughout the entire Oyibi Community only," the September 27, release read.



The Oyibi Divisional Council, probably after getting wind of how holidays are declared in Ghana, rescinded its order.



Only the President of Ghana has the power to declare holidays in Ghana, according to the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which is often delegated to the Ministry of Interior.

In another release, dated September 29, 2022, the Oyibi Divisional Council apologised for the initial release and urged individuals and organisations living in Oyibi to ignore it.



"With regards to a press release letter dated 27/09/2022 with reference number ODC/2022/171 and subject: DECLARATION OF FRIDAY 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022 AS HOLIDAY IN OYIBI which was posted on the internet yesterday is hereby withdrawn.



"I wish to apologise to the entire citizens living in any part of Oyibi Community and the general public for releasing such communique and seek that such information should be disregarded. I am very sorry for any inconvenience caused," parts of the September 28 release which was issued by the council's secretary, read.



View the two releases below:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/SEA