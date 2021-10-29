P4H makes positive impact in communities

P4H is the Public For Health programme run by NGO, SEND Ghana

Source: GNA

People for Health (P4H) project, an initiative to improve the management and performance of health systems, has contributed to improving sanitation and hygiene practices in communities leading to a reduction in disease outbreaks such as cholera and typhoid among residents.

The P4H has also been cited as being pivotal in the new drive where many pregnant women now deliver at health facilities, a situation, which is ensuring a reduction in maternal and child mortality in the country.



This came to light during the quarterly review meeting on the P4H organised in Tamale by SEND GHANA to review activities undertaken under the project during the period and share some of its success stories.



During the meeting, focal persons under the P4H from Gushegu, Yendi and Tamale Assemblies in the Northern Region, Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region and East Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region took turns to present the activities undertaken during the period and some of the successes chalked under the project.



The P4H, which began in 2016 and will end by December, this year, is being implemented in 20 districts in the Northern, North East, Savannah, Eastern, Volta, Oti and Greater Accra Regions, by SEND GHANA, Penplusbytes, both civil society organisations, and Ghana News Agency with funding support from the United States Agency for International Development.



It seeks to strengthen the organisational and institutional capacities of government and civil society organisations for mutual accountability in the management and performance of health systems and mobilise and empower community members to demand better and equitable health care service in their areas.

Mr Daniel Achiri, Focal Person for SEND GHANA in the East Mamprusi Municipality said “Now there is some amount of change in their lives.



Initially, some of them did not consider delivering at health facilities. They were delivered in their houses. However, due to the sensitisation and other activities carried out under the P4H, now they prefer to deliver at health facilities.”



He added that “In terms of patients’ charter, many of them also did not want to go to hospitals simply because if they went to hospitals, most of the health workers did not treat them well. However, through the sensitisation, currently, there is significant improvement on that.”



Mr Abdulai Salam, Focal Person, P4H in the Gushegu Municipality said “The successes that have been chalked under the P4H in the Gushegu Municipality are enormous. This has led to improved health care delivery for the people.”



Mr Mumuni Mohammed, Northern Regional Programme Manager of SEND GHANA lauded the positive impact of the project on the lives of the beneficiary communities, which must be sustained.