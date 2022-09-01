3
PAC Sittings: Why GBC cannot provide coverage outside Accra - DG explains

GH PAC Some members of PAC

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Director General of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan has explained why GBC is not able to provide coverage for the Public Accounts Committee Sittings outside Accra.

He said GBC has incurred a lot of debt from those services by paying five dollars a minute for Satellite services provided by a Third party.

He said ”GBC is ever ready to provide services to Parliament anywhere provided Parliament is ready to pay for the Satellite services”.

He spoke on the current affairs program FOCUS.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
