PAC asks Police to trigger Interpol red alert on a former teacher at Pantang Nursing & Midwifery Training College

James Klutse Avedzi

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has directed the Ghana Police Service to trigger an Interpol red alert for the arrest of a former teacher of Pantang nurses and midwifery school Madam Afia Nyarkowaa.

This come after the 2018 Auditor General’s report had indicted the teacher for drawing salaries while on study leave but failed to return after her studies.



Authorities who appeared before the committee on Tuesday, February 8 explained that it's been difficult getting Madam Afia Nyarkowaa to refund the monies to the state.

Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi consequently ordered the arrest of the said teacher.



“Madam you have to contact the Director of Interpol, provide the necessary information about her, I am sure you where she is now so that they can track her,” Mr Avedzi said.