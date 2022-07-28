PAC refers SSNIT to Attorney-General for prosecution over procurement breaches

James Klutse Avedzi

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi has referred SSNIT to the Attorney-General for prosecution over procurement breaches.

The Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana– Public Boards, Corporations and Other Statutory Institutions for the year ended 31 December, 2019 cited SSNIT for procuring Furnishing for Management to the tune of GHc990,000 without alternative quotations.



This the Auditor-General noted is in contravention of Section 20 of the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 914) which requires the provision of quotations of items from as many suppliers or contractors as practicable.

Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang explained to the Public Accounts Committee that the said officers followed due process but failed to file the quotations aside the one they settled on.