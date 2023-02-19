1
Menu
News

PAC to grill Sticka, KT Hammond, others this week

Parliament Empty Monday.jpeg Ghana's parliament

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament’s Appointments Committee will on Monday, February 20, 2023, start vetting ministers and deputy minister-nominees recently announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The nominees to appear before the committee include Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, the Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah (Sticka) who would be serving as his deputy.

MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is going to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry as minister.

Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam was named by the president as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry while Herbert Krapah was nominated deputy Minister for Energy.

The Ministers responsible for Health, Transport, Lands and Natural resources, Education and Roads and Highways are expected to appear before the house to answer questions.

The Speaker will also admit statements.

On Wednesday, Parliament will launch 30 years of parliamentary democracy.

President Akufo-Addo will also brief the House on the State of the Nation on February 28.

This was presented by Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

YNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame