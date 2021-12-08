PAWA to launch book in honour of Jerry John Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings gave Ghana it's current republic

Book in honour of JJ Rawlings written

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings to speak at book launch



PAWA was established under JJ Rawlings



The Pan-African Writers Association will launch a book in honour of the late former president of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, during whose tenure the Association was established.



The book, titled 'JJ Rawlings: Memories and Momentos,' is a collection of poems and essays written by writers, scholars and some political leaders from 10 African countries in honour of the late president.

The bilingual book (French and English) was edited by Prof. Bill Ndi, a US-based Cameroonian professor of humanities, while the foreword was written by Abdourahmane Diallo, the UNESCO Country Representative in Ghana.



The event will be held at the Accra City Hall (Omanye Aba Auditorium) inside the AMA Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11am.



Guests honouring the event will be the wife of the former president, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, also sitting in as the Special Guest of Hounour.



Also, the Country Representative for UNESCO in Ghana, Abdouramane Diallo, will be in attendance.