PHOTOS: Customized masks, horses, jama: IGP Oppong-Boanuh farewell parade

Outgoing IGP James Oppong-Boanuh inspecting his last guard of honour

• Outgoing IGP James Oppong-Boanuh’s farewell parade took place on Friday, July 30, 2021

• In his final address, he spoke of positives and apologized for hard decisions



• A number of service chiefs were present as was his successor COP George Akuffo Dampare



Outgoing Inspector General of Police, IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, was feted to a farewell parade at the National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra on July 30, 2021.



Pending his retirement in early August, today is his last day in office as COP George Akuffo Dampare, the Director General in Charge of Administration; assumes the role of IGP effective August 1.



The parade was held with male and female personnel clad in ceremonial uniforms forming different rows and following instructions from the parade commander.



They later sang celebratory songs (known in local parlance as jama), all of them in face masks in observance of COVID-19 protocols.

Talk of masks, most of the officials including the outgoing IGP wore a customized mask that had his face and details of the farewell parade. He inspected his last guard of honour and received citations and gifts from a range of well wishers.







Then there were the horses.



Men on horseback were also seen throughout the program till top officers eventually undertook the official pullout ceremony for the IGP who stood behind a pickup truck waving at the dignitaries present with a white handkerchief beaming with smiles.



The event was attended by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery; the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey and also by other heads of the other security services and the police top brass.





Below are some photos as supplied by the Police Service







The President announced early this month that in lieu of Oppong-Boanuh’s upcoming retirement, COP George Akuffo Dampare – the then Director of Administration at the Ghana Police Service should act as IGP till a substantive police chief is appointed.



It is widely expected that the 51-year-old will be confirmed in due course as the substantive police chief. His appointment was largely met with praise given that he has risen through the ranks starting out as a corporal at age 20 to become the IGP three decades later.



Some comments Oppong-Boanuh made



He spoke about positives he chalked in office but admitted that human a he was, there must have been some negatives.

He particularly cited the instances of staff transfers to the region and far flung areas to serve as one area he knew had hurt most staff.



“I am sure I contributed a lot of positive things, but being human, I am also sure that I made some mistakes. Again, I may have hurt or disappointed some people by some of the descisions I took.



“Especially, I am aware that as IGP, a lot of people who got frustrated and disappointed by transfers and postings to (rural) areas, because obviously everybody wants to be in the capital environment.



“If I hurt anybody by any such decisions, I am sorry … I thought it necessary at that time for the good people of this country,” he stressed.



He also called on staff to support the incoming Acting IGP George Akuffo Dampare in the discharge of his mandate as police chief.



“I am bowing out today with pride and a strong conviction that this service is blessed with a number of committed officers who are going to support the incoming IGP to successfully continue from where I left.

“It is important to underline that the role of the security agencies, which is internally led by the police service, cannot be overemphasized.



“In the midst of resource constraints and other organizational challenges, we have supported our country to attain global accolades. I believe we can do more to become one of the most peaceful countries in the world, with the rest of leadership and supply of resources to the service.



“It is in this vein, that I want to encourage all personnel of the service and the good people of this country to give the necessary support to the incoming IGP and his administration to discharge the core mandate of the police service in maintaining law and order,” he added.



