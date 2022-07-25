PHOTOS: Finance Minister presents 2022 mid-year budget review

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will deliver the mid-year budget in parliament

As the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta delivers the 2022 mid-year budget review in parliament, GhanaWeb will bring you some exclusive images before and during the presentation.

The team will also bring you reactions during and after the presentation in parliament.



The presentation by the finance minister is in pursuance of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and will see the minister review the budget statement and economic policy of government and supplementary estimates for the 2022 financial year.



See the images below:









