PHOTOS: Former 2nd Lady, Hajia Ramatu's homely arrival in Ghana after short illness

Vice President Mahamudu, Bawumia with Hajia Ramatu

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, scores of family members and loved ones, welcomed Hajia Ramatu, wife of the late Vice-President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, back home from London.

Hajia Ramatu has been away from the country for a while to undergo medical review.



Meanwhile, viral reports in September 2021, indicated the former Second Lady under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration had passed on after battling a short illness.



Her son, Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency, however, disputed the claims of his mother’s death and described the reports as unfortunate.



“I have taken note of an unfortunate rumour making the rounds about my mum, the former Second Lady, H. E. Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama [Neè Egala]. My mum is alive. We should leave matters of death and health in the hands of the Almighty Allah.”



He however confirmed Hajia Ramatu was unwell and had been in London for a medical review.

