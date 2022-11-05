PHOTOS: 'Ghana mp3 Nana' - Protestors tell Akufo-Addo to resign

Demo

Demonstrators in the "Kume Preko Reloaded" protest have through inscriptions on placards made their grievances known to the government.

Notable among the inscriptions is the call for the resignation of the President and the current leadership of the country.



Written on placards the protestors held in their hands are inscriptions like "Power belongs to the people. Resign Now!!! Over 10 million Ghanaians may be homeless & 85% sleep rough"; "Mr. President, You are wearing a pair of oversized shoes. Step down."; "Nana, Ghanaians are tired of your government"; "New Constitution Now", among others.



The protestors have told GhanaWeb that the government must act now and save the country from impending doom.



Some noted that Ghana is sitting on a time bomb.



