2
Menu
News

PHOTOS: 'Ghana mp3 Nana' - Protestors tell Akufo-Addo to resign

KUME PREKO DEMO 9.jpeg Demo

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Demonstrators in the "Kume Preko Reloaded" protest have through inscriptions on placards made their grievances known to the government.

Notable among the inscriptions is the call for the resignation of the President and the current leadership of the country.

Written on placards the protestors held in their hands are inscriptions like "Power belongs to the people. Resign Now!!! Over 10 million Ghanaians may be homeless & 85% sleep rough"; "Mr. President, You are wearing a pair of oversized shoes. Step down."; "Nana, Ghanaians are tired of your government"; "New Constitution Now", among others.

The protestors have told GhanaWeb that the government must act now and save the country from impending doom.

Some noted that Ghana is sitting on a time bomb.

Below are some of the inscriptions on the placards:











SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Related Articles: