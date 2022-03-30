PHOTOS: How parliament looked like ahead of 2022 SoNA

The Chief Justice and the Speaker of Parliament are seated ahead of this year's SONA

Parliament House is expected to see a full chamber as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivers his 2022 State of the Nation Address.

Already, Members of Parliament on both sides of the House- the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)- are seated, awaiting the president's arrival.



Also in the Chamber are members of the Supreme Court of Ghana, political party heads, the diplomatic community, among other dignitaries.



The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, is already seated on the right side of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who is also present in the House.



This year's SONA comes a day after the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) was finally approved by parliament in the absence of Minority MPs.



Here are some photos:













