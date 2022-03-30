4
Menu
News

PHOTOS: How parliament looked like ahead of 2022 SoNA

Parliament SONA 2022 2.jpeg The Chief Justice and the Speaker of Parliament are seated ahead of this year's SONA

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament House is expected to see a full chamber as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivers his 2022 State of the Nation Address.

Already, Members of Parliament on both sides of the House- the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)- are seated, awaiting the president's arrival.

Also in the Chamber are members of the Supreme Court of Ghana, political party heads, the diplomatic community, among other dignitaries.

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, is already seated on the right side of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who is also present in the House.

This year's SONA comes a day after the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) was finally approved by parliament in the absence of Minority MPs.

Here are some photos:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
How South Africans reacted to Ghana's qualification to 2022 World Cup
You had no excuse to allow approval of E-Levy – Ras Mubarak to Minority
Related Articles: