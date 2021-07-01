PHOTOS: Trucks, trailers, debris, security at Agbogbloshie decongestion

Scrap dealers clashed with police during the exercise

Trucks, debris, scrap and more scrap but also heavy joint security deployment, this was the ambience at the Agbogbloshie market as the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council started a long awaited decongestion exercise.

Under the banner of Regional Minister Henry Quartey's 'Make Accra Work Again,' mission, onion sellers at the famous market were to relocated despite repeated attempts to torpedo the minister's plans.



The adamant minister insisted that come rain or shine, Thursday July 1 was going to be the day that the traders will have to compulsorily relocate to the new market at Adjen Kotoku.



As part of plans, onion trucks were not going to be allowed beyond Amasaman into the Central Business District.



The market as of today is a beehive of different activities, traders claering their last properties, scavengers looking through the debris and heavy duty trucks and machinery.



Bulldozers pulling down structures and loading them into trucks all in a bid to as the Minister put it, 'take possession of Agbogbloshie.'



