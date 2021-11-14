PLAYBACK: One-year anniversary mass service for late former President Rawlings

The family of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings on Friday November 12, 2021 held a commemorative mass to mark the first year anniversary of his demise.

All clad in white, wife of the former president Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, surrounded by her 4 children were captured at their father’s memorial service held at Holy Spirit Cathedral.



The former Ghanaian leader passed away on November 12, 2020 after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Speeches from the Jerry Rawlings family, children, government officials, party faithful among others present were read during the commemorative mass service.



People from all works of life including government officials, traditional leaders, political leaders, members of parliament, diplomats, cadres and many sympathisers also attended the mass service.



Watch a playback of the full event below:

















