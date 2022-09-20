PNC leadership contradicts embattled Secretary Nabla over party's election roadmap

David Apasera and Janet Nabla have been in a leadership war in recent times

The leadership of the People's National Convention (PNC) has stated that it has not set up a committee to spearhead any matters related to party elections at any of its administrative jurisdictions.

In a statement signed by David Apasera, the leader of the party, and all the other 13 executive members of the party, it said that any communication coming from Janet Nabla is untrustworthy as she is no longer an executive or member of the party.



"It has come to the notice of leadership of the People's National Convention about a statement purporting to have been issued by the suspended General Secretary of the party, Janet Nabla, and the suspended Regional Chairman of Greater Accra Region, Bala Maikankan.



"Leadership wish to state that the so-called zoom meeting conducted by Janet Nabila is in great contravention of the party's constitution," the statement read in part.



It also stated that the leadership of the party has taken any decisions concerning elections in the party, as has been erroneously advanced by the ousted General Secretary.



"The National Executives Committee of the party made up of all regional chairmen with their secretaries, and all elected national officers, have not met to discuss any issue relating to the statement making rounds in the media.

"No committees have been formed to spearhead any related election exercise at any of the party's administrative jurisdictions, i.e. branch, poling, constituency and or regional levels.



"Leadership wishes to reiterate that Janet Nabla got suspended on August 28, 2021, by NEC and subsequently got suspended indefinitely by the standing committee of the party after a recommendation by the party's National Disciplinary Committee on May 6, 2022," it added.



The statement was in reaction to an earlier report sourced from classfmonline.com on GhanaWeb, that stated that the National Executive Committee of the People's National Convention (PNC) had resolved that the party would hold its internal elections between October 1, 2022, and February 15, 2023.



The report said that a communiqué dated Wednesday, September 14, 2022, and co-signed by General Secretary Janet Nabla and Acting Chairman and leader Bala Saliu Maikankan, said the NEC met pursuant to Article 45(1a) of the party's constitution to draw a road map for intra-party elections.



It added that the PNC NEC also agreed that the election of constituency executives should be held from November 15 to December 15, 2022.

