PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman

The General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabila, has announced that the party has sacked its National Chairman Moses Dani Baah, and the 2020 flagbearer, Mr David Apasera, over allegations of misconduct and embezzlement of party funds.



3 news reports that in a communique issued by the party on Thursday, May 12, it was concluded that the two had unduly conveyed a Standing Committee meeting on Saturday, May 7.



“The said meeting was attended by some members of the party despite an official caution from the party leadership,” the communique issued by the members of NEC said.



12 others have asked to step aside from their position pending disciplinary hearing, this executive includes the First Vice Chairperson Hajia Hajara Ali and Third Vice Chairperson Alhaji Omar Bekure as well as National Organiser Abass Nuhu.

It is recalled that on 7th September 2021, the PNC removed David Apasera and Moses Dani Baah as Leader and Chairman respectively on grounds of misconduct and financial misappropriation.



The duo took the matter to court to seek nullification of their removal.



The Party in its defense moved the court to direct the duo to use and exhaust the PNC’s internal dispute resolution to seek their reinstatement. On Monday the 11th of April, 2022 the court upheld the motion and subsequently directed the plaintiff to go back to the Party to seek redress.



The PNC in a statement said it welcomes this directive from the court and has assured the plaintiffs that they will be given a fair hearing should they follow the court order and apply for reconsideration of their removal from office which was pursuant to Article 49(a)4 of the PNC constitution.



It is based on the court directive that the party has sacked the two from the party.



