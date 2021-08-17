PNC sends list of unrecognised executive members to EC

PNC meeting

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has notified the Electoral Commission (EC) that “On the 30th Day of September 2020 the PNC held a Congress at the sixteen (16) regions of the country simultaneously to conduct an election of its National Executives.”

No Notice of Polls was sent to the sixteen regions and neither a popular acclamation nor a vote of Yes nor No to elect them was conducted as implied in PNC’s constitution Article 41 and 42 as amended 2015.



This was contained in a letter addressed to the EC on Tuesday, 16 August 2021



Below are the individuals who were going unopposed and were not properly elected.



Deputy General Secretary:



1. Yakub Farukhdeen

2. Jacob Amoako



Deputy National Organizer:



1. Francis Daasu



2. Saeed Abdul Moomin



Treasurer:

1. Emmanuel A. Akannae



Deputy Women Organizer:



1. Christiana Fugah



Youth Organizer:



Mark Arko Ewusi

Deputy Youth Organizer



Prince Agyemang Dua



Communication Secretary:



Issahaque Awudulai



The letter however stated that “Owing to this, the party is unable to state who a first deputy and a second deputy in the cases of deputy portfolios. Again, the Communication Secretary is supposed to be appointed as instructed by Article 57 of the PNC’s constitution”.

“Due to the above discrepancies that contravene the PNC constitution, the party Regional Chairmen who constitute an integral part of the National Executive Committee is asking the above officeholders to step aside until such a time that proper election is conducted’.