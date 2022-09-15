PNC to elect branch, constituency and regional executives from 1 Oct. 2022 to Feb. 2023

PNC General Secretary Janet Nabla

The National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has resolved that the party will hold its internal elections between the 1st of October 2022 and the 15th of February 2023.

A communiqué dated Wednesday, 14 September 2022 and co-signed by General Secretary Janet Nabla and Acting Chairman and leader Bala Saliu Maikankan, said the NEC met pursuant to article 45(1a) of the party’s constitution to draw a road map for intra-party elections.



After “prudently” discussing the reports from the regions and the head office, the NEC resolved that the polling station/branch elections shall be held from the 1st to the 31st of October 2022.



Also, the NEC agreed that the election of constituency executives shall be held from the 15th of November to the 15th of December 2022.

Additionally, the Committee decided that by the first week of February 2023, the election of all its regional executives “would have been conducted”.



The party encouraged all members in good standing, especially those who have paid up their dues, “to contact their respective constituency offices to pick forms, pay the approved fees and contest their desired positions at all levels”.



The PNC said it is “hopeful that this exercise shall put it on the right footing to win power: in the 2024 general elections.