PNC to mark 30th anniversary next year 2022

The People's National Convention (PNC)

Source: Ishaq Awudu, Contributor

The People’s National Convention, PNC has lined up activities to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the formation of the Party which falls on 29th May 2022.

This decision was taken at a Functional Executive Committee meeting held yesterday, 30th June 2021 at the party's headquarters in Accra.



It would be recalled that the party earlier gave an indication of celebrating the 29th Anniversary this year. However, certain constraints could not allow for that to be seen through as we have already passed the 29th of May the day on which the party was founded and led by Dr. Hilla Liman of blessed memory.



To make up for this earlier indication, the party will hold a press encounter on the 27th of July 2021 to brief our members, supporters, sympathizers and the general public on the activities lined up for the intended celebration next year.

The decision to choose the 27th of July is in recognition of the significance of the day on which the EC presented the Certificate of Registration as a political party to the PNC.



There is no denying the fact that the PNC through its founder H.E President Dr. Hilla Liman has played a grandiose role in the Fourth Republican experiment of Ghana since its inception in 1992 through its numerous laudable social and economic policy proposals that have fed into the social and economic set-up of our dear nation today.



The Party thereby implores its unwavering and ever-committed members to keep their heads high and keep believing in the party as we launch this all-important anniversary in the bid to chart a new way forward for ourselves as a political party. Thank you.