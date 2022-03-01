PNC urges an end to attacks on Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Source: GNA

The Peoples’ National Convention (PNC), has expressed discomfort with what it says is the persecution of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The party called for an end to the attacks on her in the media and pledged to stand with her every step of the way.



Ms. Adwoa Safo, who has traveled outside the country, has come under a lot of flak over her continued absence from parliament.



In a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Ms. Janet Asana Nabla, and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, the PNC said MP was being victimized, through acts and pronouncements by some leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



It said it was unacceptable that “another Ghanaian woman is being undermined, abused, discriminated against and we look on?

The PNC cast what was happening as discriminatory, gender-biased, and a violation of the constitutional rights of women in this country.



The party said it found it baffling the suggestions that she should be removed from parliament when her male colleagues who found themselves in a similar situation were untouched.



It, therefore, called on Ghanaians, gender-based organizations, and the media to stand against the injustices to women.



“We also call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is a human rights activist and a Gender Ambassador to critically look into Ms. Adwoa Safo’s case and bring an amicable solution to it."