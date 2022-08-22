POLAS Volta climaxes 70th anniversary with thanksgiving service

Police Ladies' Association cutting a cake

Volta Chapter of Police Ladies' Association (POLAS) of the Ghana Police Service on Sunday, August 21, 2022, held a thanksgiving service to climax their 70th birthday celebration.

The brief service held at the Regional Police Training School, Police Church in Ho brought together female officers both juniors and seniors including their male counterparts.



Guest of honour at the service, Mrs. Victoria Letsa, wife to the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa in her speech praised female Police personnel for their roles in the service.



She, however, called on the Police administration to make the working conditions more convenient for female officers.

Delivering a sermon, Rev. Ruby Amable, formerly of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) urged Police ladies to be of good behaviour.



During the one-week celebration in the Volta region, POLAS made donations to the Regional Police Training School, cash to some families of deceased female officers, they also organised a health walk, clean-up exercise in Ho, and also paid a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister where they reaffirmed their relationship.



Meanwhile, September 1, 2022, is scheduled for the national celebration in Accra.