PPAG organises mentorship forum to enhance reproductive health

Participants of the forum

Source: GNA

The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG), a non-governmental organisation providing Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services in the country has commemorated the International Youth Day (IYD) with a mentorship programme dubbed: "Mentoring, Innovation for a Better Northern Region".

The forum sought to afford young people the opportunity to engage with mentors and stakeholders on the need to prioritise reproductive health for a healthier and comprehensive growth.



It was also to give them the space to seek for counseling and mentorship on issues affecting their reproductive health.



The forum was further aimed at establishing a framework to coordinate young people's academic and reproductive health choices and possible options available to keep them in schools.



It brought together students of second cycle institutions, youth groups, and stakeholders in the Northern Region.



The IYD as well as the mentorship forum was organised in collaboration with the Northern Regional Directorate of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

It was on the theme: "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health".



Mr Adam Azabre Abugbila, PPAG Project Coordinator, Northern Zone, said the organisation was committed to enhancing the SRH of young people in the country.



He said the youth, who represented the future of the country, needed to be mentored and guided in their decision making hence the forum.



Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA urged the youth to be proactive and diligent in investing their time and energies into productive ventures that would enable them to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the country.



He advised them not to allow negative influence to distract them from focusing on their goals and aspirations, adding, "The NYA is ready to support and engage you in making you, responsible citizens."

Madam Rosina Zenabu Abdul - Rahaman, Girl Child Education Coordinator at the Sagnarigu Municipal Education Directorate said the issues of young people and their reproductive health could no longer be underestimated and called on stakeholders and duty-bearers to demonstrate commitment towards adopting measures that would promote their participation in decision-making that affected their growth and well-being.



Madam Francisca Abangbila, Family Planning Tutor, Tamale Nursing and Midwifery Training College, tasked the youth not to allow peer pressure to lure them into experimenting with sex, but to explore available measures like abstinence and contraceptives to avoid sexually transmitted infections and teenage pregnancies.



Miss Adam Baantima Antamatu, a student of Northern School of Business Senior High School lauded the forum and called on other stakeholders to emulate the same gestures in enhancing the holistic growth of young people.



Participants were mentored on career choices, teenage pregnancies sexual exploitations, and how to channel their time into productive ventures.