PPP pledges to reposition wobbling economy on path of growth in 2025

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has marked its 10th Anniversary with a renewed commitment to take over the reins of government in 2024.

The party says it would return the country’s wobbling economy to the path of sustained growth and prosperity for all.



The Party is working assiduously to reorganize its internal structures to mobilize massive grassroots backing to end the three decades of duopoly dominance by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Ms. Bridget Dzogbenuku, the 2020 flagbearer of the PPP said the two parties have demonstrated gross economic management, incompetence and governance ineptitudes that have created despondency and hopelessness among the populace, particularly the youth.



She gave the reassurance at an impressive ceremony to commemorate the Day at the historic Nana Kobina Gyan Square in Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality of the Central Region where the party was birthed in March 2012, a decade ago.



The national event was on the theme: “10 years of progressive focus to bring change in Ghana’s democratic governance – the way forward.”

Before that scores of party loyalists clad in red and white with craving zeal, processed through the principal streets of Elmina.



To the fondness of all, many onlookers cheered the party’s motto “pre papa preko, Awake, actor, peace, perfect peace.”



Rallying support for the Party, Ms. Dzogbenuku said: “Support the party with your resources in cash or kind. Put yourselves up to work, speak, or run for the Party in any position you can to bring the change you yearn for in 2024.”



“The PPP is the only third force in Ghana so let’s vote for the party to witness the change we seek. If all of us who need an alternative vote massively for PPP, the change we seek will materialize,” she advised.



The 2020 flag bearer of the Party discredited the notion that a vote for a political party order than NDC and NPP was a waste and emphasized that “a wasted vote is the one that ends up either not serving one’s interest or one that gets voter poor leadership and broke.”

She reminded Ghanaians of the unfulfilled and empty promises of a ‘Better Ghana’ and Real Change’ that amounted to two sides of the same coin that had exacerbated the widening gap between the rich and poor, literate, and illiterate, and the employed and unemployed.



Moving forward, she appealed to the electorate to believe in the well-thought ten-point agenda of the Party to restore national hope, cultural values, discipline, and patriotism to save the country from the economic quagmire ot was in.



They will also lead an incorruptible government, ensure a Free Compulsory Basic Education, constitutional review, peace and security, and an all-inclusive leadership.



Mr. Paa Kow Edmundson, the National Secretary in rendering accounts of stewardship, said the party was formed following a declaration on December 2011 by the founder, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, the founder of the Party.



The defiant pronouncement, metamorphosed into the assembling of all progressive and independent-minded people to rise and cause to be formed a third dominant political movement in the country.

The founding fathers were motivated by the national urge and the present need for a new political party to be born as a credible alternative to be elected to office and to demonstrate practical transformational leadership in serving the people of Ghana.



Mr. Edmundson recounted the Party’s successes and failures since its formation including the introduction of practical youth empowerment policies, championing anti-corruption campaigns, and institutional reforms to reduce the powers of the President, among others.



Others are; the urgent prohibition of Members of Parliament from being appointed as Ministers of State, strengthening the office of the Attorney-General by separating it from the Minister of Justice, and establishment of a public declaration of Assets regime.