PPSB probes Albert Donkor’s death

Albert Akwasi Donkor Justice Albert Donkor killed by some unknown persons

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced an investigation into the death of Albert Donkor who was suspected of robbery and shot and killed by the police anti-robbery taskforce.

The IGP according to the Police has constituted a high-powered delegation led by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director-General/Administration to visit Nkoranza tomorrow, 18 May 2022 to engage stakeholders over the death of Albert Donkor.

The youth of Nkoranza and the deceased’s family are angry and demand justice for Albert Donkor.

They gave the Police a 48-hour ultimate which ends by close of work today to show them the whereabouts of the deceased or face their wrath.

