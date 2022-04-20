0
PRINCOF directs Teacher Trainees to fund their own feeding from May 8

Tamale College Of Education Suppliers have resolved not to supply food items to the schools

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) has directed that Teacher Trainees start to fund their own feeding effective May 8, 2022.

This directive is in response to the inability of Colleges of Education to pay for food items supplied to them.

According to PRINCOF, food suppliers who had continued to supply items to them for months without payment have finally withdrawn their services until they receive the monies owed them.

In a statement, PRINCOF, noted that in spite of the fact that prices of food items have gone up and a request from PRINCOF for an upward review of students’ feeding fees payable to Principals has not been approved yet, PRINCOF has still managed to provide some quality Meals, three times a day, for students.

“It has now come to a point where suppliers have backed their threats of not supplying any food items to Colleges, with concrete action by not supplying Colleges with any food items until they have been paid money owed them.”

The statement further said “Most Colleges now have food items that can last only one week if students are to be provided with three meals a day. To this end, and in order that the 2021/2022 academic year, which is already very tight, is not disrupted. PRINCOF has come up with the schedule below, which it feels would help keep students on campus 1. Trainee Teachers will be provided with two meals, breakfast and supper only, for one week, from April 23 to April 30, 2022. 2. Trainee Teachers, from May 1 to May 8, 2022, shalt be given lunch only.”

