PSWU gives Fair Wages 2-weeks to open negotiations for conditions of service for GBC staff

National Chairman Of PSWU, Brother Ken Kodua National Chairman of PSWU, Brother Ken Kodua

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Public Services Workers Union, PSWU, has given the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, a two-week ultimatum to open negotiations for Conditions of Service of GBC staff.

Failure to do so, will compel staff of the Public Broadcaster to embark on industrial action.

Speaking to GBCNews after a meeting with the staff in Accra, the National Chairman of PSWU, Brother Ken Kodua, said the Union has done all that is required since May 2021.

He said the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has been using the mandate it is expecting from the Ministry of Finance as an excuse to delay opening negotiations with the Union.

Mr. Kodua said ”letters to this effect have been submitted to the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the TUC”.

Mr. Kodua also explained efforts by PSWU in addressing issues hindering staff welfare and the work of the GBC Divisional Union.

