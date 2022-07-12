PSWU joins teachers, nurses to demand 20% COLA

Other unions have joined in the strike to demand COLA

The Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) has joined other labour unions in the country demanding a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) or they strike from 19 July 2022.

The union joins four teacher unions that are already on strike over the 20 per cent COLA.



Nurses and midwives, though not on strike, are also demanding for the same allowance.



The public service workers union made its intention known at an emergency meeting on July 8.

In a statement, the union said “In the midst of rising cost of living, inflation currently pegged at 27.6% (with a propensity to rise further), and pending astronomical increases in utility tariffs, the economic analysis which formed the basis of our acceptance of a one-year salary increment for the year 2022 has obviously been thrown out of gear.”



“Considering the worsening economic challenges, members of the PSWU are left with no other option but to draw attention to their economic wellbeing,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations will today, Tuesday, 12 July hold a second meeting with organised labour and striking teachers over their demand for the COLA.