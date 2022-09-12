PTA chairman appeals for a reconstruction of Duadaso No. 2 Junior High School

Correspondence from the Bono Region

The leader of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) for the Duadaso Number 2 Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Junior High School in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region is appealing for support for the reconstruction of the school.



The PTA is appealing for the construction of a new classroom block for the school to replace the current deteriorated structures being used as classrooms.



According to the PTA, the structures that serve as classrooms for the pupils have become death traps and can collapse at any time.



Sounding the alarm bells ahead of school reopening on September 13, 2022, the PTA Chairman for the school, Mr. Joseph Manu, bemoaned that they are afraid for the lives of their children.



“The children will be coming back to school next week but our worry as parents is that the state of the school is not good at all and the structures can collapse at any time. There is a possibility it can lead to a disaster at any time.”



He indicated that the school needs a new classroom block because the current structures are not conducive to teaching and learning.

He stressed that the PTA has done its part over the years by maintaining the structures but the time has come for the government to put up a permanent classroom block to be used by the pupils.



“We have over the years played our role as parents but looking at the situation, there is the need to construct a classroom block for the school so we are appealing for support from all corners since our children cannot continue to learn under such dangerous conditions,” the PTA chairman added.



In a related development, a teacher in the school on condition of strict anonymity has told GhanaWeb that if nothing is done about the situation in the school, they will be forced to shut down the school whenever it rains or threatens to rain.











