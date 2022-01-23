PUC Alumni donates towards re-roofing of the Akropong campus

The Dean of Students commended the Alumni Association for their effort to give back

The Alumni Association of the Presbyterian University College (PUCG) has donated GH¢10,000 towards a re-roofing project of the faculty and lecture blocks at the Akropong campus.

Mrs Anita Ampofoa Amoako-Gyimah, President of the Alumni Association, who made the presentation said the total cost of the project was estimated at GH¢ 35,000, while assessment of others including; re-roofing of the science laboratory, administration block, and washrooms was estimated at GH¢ 95,000.



She said the Alumni Association made a commitment to rehabilitate some infrastructure at the Akropong campus for effective teaching and learning and the re-roofing was part of the projects to be undertaken in phases and therefore called on all alumni of the school to get involved.



She reminded all alumni of the upcoming event slated for 4th-6th March 2022 at the Akropong campus and urged all of them to get involved to support their Alma mater.

Reverend Dr. Benzies Adu-Okoree, Dean of Students who received the donation on behalf of the School noted that infrastructural development was one of the main challenges of the University indicating that since 2004, when the campus was started, there had been no refurbishment.



He recalled that the building housing the Akuapem campus of the Presbyterian University used to be the accommodation of the headmaster of the first middle school in Akropong and a wooden dormitory and chapel converted into the faculty and library of the University.



The Dean of Students commended the Alumni Association for their effort to give back to the institution and hoped that the gesture would go a long way to address some of the infrastructural challenges of the school.